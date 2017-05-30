FILE - This May 23, 2014 file photo shows traffic. (Photo: Rick Bowmer, AP)

A car crash on Groesbeck near 12 Mile in Roseville has left a 57-year-old Eastpointe man in critical condition, police said.

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Roseville Police Chief James Berlin said. He said police continue to investigate.

Witnesses told police the injured man was exiting a Tim Hortons restaurant when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic on Groebeck, officials said. His vehicle was broadsided by a pickup truck pulling a trailer, according to authorities. Witnesses told investigators the pickup’s driver didn’t have the chance to brake, Berlin said.

Berlin said firefighters and emergency medical technicians were called to the scene and extricated the victim from his vehicle with the jaws of life.

The pickup’s driver and his passenger were not injured in the crash.

Police closed southbound Groesbeck for several hours while they investigated the crash and wreckage was cleared away.

