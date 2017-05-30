Late Detroit News auto critic Doug Guthrie loved kart racing. Now we honor his memory to kick off race week for the Belle Isle Grand Prix. Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News
Sterling Heights — For the fourth year, Detroit media members strapped on their helmets and went go-kart racing Tuesday in tribute to the late Detroit News auto critic Doug Guthrie.
Those participating at Kart 2 Kart in Sterling Heights included some of Guthrie’s former colleagues from The News. The fiercely competitive go-kart racer died of a heart attack in October 2013 at 60.
The event, sponsored by Lear Corp. and Kart 2 Kart, coincided with events leading up the Belle Isle Grand Prix this weekend.
Racers competed for the Lear Corporation Cup, won by Kevin Etzel. The amateurs were joined by drivers Spencer Pigot, of American Verizon IndyCar Series; James French, with IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar; Arie Luyendyk Jr., of the SPEED Stadium SUPER Trucks Series, and Jordan Bernloehr, who competes in the Trans Am Series.
