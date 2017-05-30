CLOSE Skip in Skip x Embed x Share Late Detroit News auto critic Doug Guthrie loved kart racing. Now we honor his memory to kick off race week for the Belle Isle Grand Prix. Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News

Buy Photo Arie Luyendyk Jr. was among the professional drivers doing qualifying laps in Tuesday’s Doug Guthrie Grand Prix Memorial Challenge. (Photo: Photos by Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Sterling Heights — For the fourth year, Detroit media members strapped on their helmets and went go-kart racing Tuesday in tribute to the late Detroit News auto critic Doug Guthrie.

Those participating at Kart 2 Kart in Sterling Heights included some of Guthrie’s former colleagues from The News. The fiercely competitive go-kart racer died of a heart attack in October 2013 at 60.

The event, sponsored by Lear Corp. and Kart 2 Kart, coincided with events leading up the Belle Isle Grand Prix this weekend.

Buy Photo left: Doug Guthrie’s son Geoff, Doug’s widow, Kelley Root, and daughter Grace Guthrie share a laugh during the qualifying laps. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)

Racers competed for the Lear Corporation Cup, won by Kevin Etzel. The amateurs were joined by drivers Spencer Pigot, of American Verizon IndyCar Series; James French, with IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar; Arie Luyendyk Jr., of the SPEED Stadium SUPER Trucks Series, and Jordan Bernloehr, who competes in the Trans Am Series.

