Detroit — Chuck Rizzo, the former head of trash hauler Rizzo Environmental Services, was indicted Wednesday on bribery and fraud-related charges in connection with a widespread public corruption scandal in Macomb County.

The indictment stems from tainted trash-hauling contracts in Clinton, Macomb and Chesterfield townships and alleges Rizzo stole from his own company to bribe elected officials and build a mansion, Acting U.S. Attorney Dan Lemisch said.

The indictment comes almost eight months after the first public officials were charged in federal court with accepting bribes in exchange for awarding multimillion-dollar contracts to Rizzo’s company, which rose from a small player to dominate the garbage industry in Metro Detroit.

Rizzo, 46, of Bloomfield Hills, was charged alongside his father, Charles Rizzo, 70, of New Baltimore, and Detroit towing titan Gasper Fiore, 56, of Grosse Pointe Shores.

A fourth man, Bloomfield Hills resident Derrick Hicks, also was charged in connection with the alleged conspiracy.

“This indictment demonstrates our commitment to bring to justice all participants in bribery schemes, including both the corrupt public officials and the bribe payers seeking to profit from public contracts,” Lemisch said in a statement. “Our citizens are entitled to decisions based on the best interests of the public, not the best interests of politicians who accept bribes and bribe-paying contractors.”

That brings to 12 the number of public officials and businessmen charged in the latest public corruption scandal to hit Metro Detroit in recent years, following the convictions of more than 40 public officials, including ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

“The public understandably is skeptical when public officials and municipal contractors in southeast Michigan conspire with one another to line their own pockets and illegally scheme to obtain advantages over their competitors,” said David Gelios, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit office.

The indictment adds a new dimension to the Macomb County corruption scandal, alleging politicians were bribed for trash and towing contracts.

Fiore and former Clinton Township Trustee Dean Reynolds were charged with multiple counts of bribery-related charges in connection with a towing contract. In early 2016, Fiore allegedly gave Reynolds bribes totaling $7,000, prosecutors allege.

The bribes were funneled through Chuck Rizzo, according to the government.

Fiore, owner of Boulevard and Trumbull Towing, the city's largest tow firm, has long been a dominant figure in the Detroit towing industry.

Fiore also was a minor figure in the corruption case against Kilpatrick in 2012.

That year, Kilpatrick and contractor Bobby Ferguson were charged in federal court and accused of allegedly extorting more than $90,000 from Fiore.

Federal prosecutors later dropped the Fiore allegation to avoid a potential conflict of interest involving Kilpatrick’s lawyer.

The indictment also outlines a vast fraud scheme to steal money from Rizzo’s garbage company from 2013 until it was sold last year to a Canadian firm.

Rizzo, his father, Fiore, Hicks and others plotted to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from Rizzo Environmental Services using a fake legal settlement agreement, fraudulent consulting deals, kickbacks, shell companies and stealing money to pay for Chuck Rizzo’s mansion in Bloomfield Township, the government alleges.

Some of the stolen money bankrolled bribes handed to public officials in order to maintain and secure additional municipal garbage contracts, prosecutors say.

Chuck Rizzo called the embezzled cash “other people’s money,” or OPM, according to prosecutors.

“Bribery regardless of how you disguise it, is illegal”, said Manny Muriel, special agent in charge of IRS Criminal Investigation. “Parties who profit and those who pay the bribe will be charged and held accountable for breaking the law.”

The indictment also says investigators have seized more than $4 million during the ongoing investigation. Prosecutors are trying to have the Rizzos forfeit proceeds from the sale of their minority interest in Rizzo Environmental Services.

The indictment adds new bribery charges against Reynolds, the former Clinton Township trustee.

Reynolds allegedly conspired to commit bribery with former New Haven trustee Brett Harris, according to the indictment.

Reynolds introduced Harris to an undercover federal agent, telling the agent Harris was a politician willing to accept bribes, prosecutors allege.

The agent gave Harris $9,000 in cash bribes to help secure a garbage contract in New Haven, according to the indictment.

Reynolds, meanwhile, pocketed $16,000 in bribes between 2009 and 2013 from engineering contractor Paulin Modi to secure an engineering contract for Modi in Clinton Township, prosecutors allege.

Modi, a former partner with Giffels Webster engineering firm, was charged Tuesday and is expected to plead guilty. A company official said Wednesday that Giffels Webster is not a target of the federal investigation.

In all, Chuck Rizzo was charged with five counts of bribery and three counts of conspiracy to commit bribery.

Chuck Rizzo, his father, Fiore and Hicks were charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Charles Rizzo also was charged with seven counts of mail and wire fraud while his son was charged with 12 counts of mail and wire fraud.

The bribery charges are 10-year felonies and carry $250,000 fines. The mail and wire fraud counts are 20-year felonies and carry $250,000 fines.

Bribery conspiracy, meanwhile, is a five-year felony and carries a $250,000 fine.

