Roseville police are investigating a fatal crash they say may have been triggered by people fleeing a larceny.

Police said a 51-year-old Warren man died when a vehicle that may have been involved in a larceny collided with the 2006 Chevy HHR the man was in, police said.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Kelly and Masonic, police said.

The two vehicles, the silver HHR carrying three people and a silver 2001 Jeep SUV with two people, collided at the intersection, according to a preliminary investigation.

“After the crash, the occupants of the silver Jeep fled on foot,” police said in a statement Thursday. “About an hour after the incident, one of the occupants of the Jeep was located and taken into custody.”

A 45-year-old Warren man was in police custody. Police were looking for the other occupant Thursday, a man believed to be in his 30’s.

A 71-year-old Warren woman and a 73-year-old Warren man traveling in the HHR were reported in critical condition. The 51-year-old man traveling with them was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roseville police at (586) 447-4484.

