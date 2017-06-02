Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE During World War I, "Donut Girls" from the Salvation Army braved fire to serve donuts to soldiers in trenches. The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit hosted a ceremony June 2 in Eastpointe to remember them.

Salvation Army employees, Cheryl Freismuth, left, 61, of Madison Heights, Susan Kilyk, middle, 57, of Woodhaven, and student Catie McDougall, right, 19, of Livonia. (Photo: Viviana Pernot / Special to Detroit News)

Eastpointe — Celia McDougall left her Flint home in 1917 to join a Salvation Army group of women providing fresh doughnuts and spiritual comfort to soldiers on the front lines of World War I.

One hundred years later, McDougall’s great-nephew serves doughnuts, coffee and water to first responders at local fires, police situations and other incidents as director of emergency disaster services with the Salvation Army.

“I was just born into it,” said Chuck McDougall of his family’s legacy with the Salvation Army. “I’m fifth generation.”

McDougall, 47, of Garden City played in a Salvation Army band Friday morning during a ceremony honoring the centennial anniversary of the “Donut Lassies” like his ancestor. The event took place at the Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society in Eastpointe and coincided with National Doughnut Day.

Around 250 “Donut Lassies” from across the country were sent in 1917 to the war’s front lines, mostly in France and some in Germany, “to provide a little spiritual comfort and a piece of home,” said Lt. Col. John Turner, divisional commander of the Salvation Army. Included in the ranks were McDougall and her best friend, Flint resident Grace Beacraft.

Salvation Army employees, Susan Kilyk, left, 57, of Woodhaven, and Cheryl Freismuth, right, 61, of Madison Heights, volunteer to dress up as donut girls to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Salvation Army Donut Girls at the Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society. (Photo: Viviana Pernot / Special to Detroit News)

The idea to serve doughnuts was concocted by Indiana resident Helen Provience, 28, and Pennsylvania resident Margaret Sheldon, 32, about a month into their visit to the war’s front lines.

“While they were there, two young ladies came up with a brilliant idea to make something for the guys,” Turner said. “They were right there in the trenches and they looked around at the supplies. They realized they could make doughnuts.”

Provience and Sheldon made about 90 doughnuts the first day in fall 1917, according to Salvation Army records. The project “sparked a craze” and soon a larger group of women were turning out up to 9,000 treats per day, Turner said.

As demand increased, the “Donut Lassies” got creative with their limited supplies.

“Sometimes, they turned their helmets over, built a fire under it and made a fryer,” Turner said.

Many of the young women remained on the front lines making doughnuts through the end of the war.

“It is our desire to keep this legacy alive,” Turner said during the brief ceremony Friday. “We want future generations to know what these young ladies did.”

National Donut Day is celebrated with complimentary donuts and coffee at the Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society in Eastpointe with the Salvation Army. (Photo: Viviana Pernot / Special to Detroit News)

