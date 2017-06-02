Police tape. (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

Chesterfield Township police are investigating a Thursday night car crash with a pedestrian that claimed the life of a 44-year-old woman.

Officials said the crash happened at about 11:39 p.m. on 23 Mile east of Sass Road.

Witnesses told police the woman was pushing a shopping cart in the right lane of travel on westbound 23 Mile when she was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet sports-utility vehicle, according to Det. Sgt. Deron Myers.

The SUV’s driver, a 44-year-old St. Clair Shores woman, remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with police. She told investigators it was dark and she didn’t see the victim in the roadway in time to avoid striking her, Myers said.

Police said the victim, who they believe was homeless and had a previous address in River Rouge, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Myers said it doesn’t appear alcohol, drugs or speed were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision should call Chesterfield Township Detective James Gates at (586) 949-3304.

