A recreation boat and the Esta Desgagnes collided in Lake St. Clair near St. Clair Shores on Sunday morning. (Photo: shipspotting.com)

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after a 17-foot boat and a 400-plus foot cargo vessel collided in Lake St. Clair near St. Clair Shores on Sunday morning.

The collision happened about 11:15 a.m., said Coast Guard spokeswoman Lauren Laughlin. Marine inspectors are working to determine what caused the crash.

What officials do know is that after the small, recreation boat and the Esta Desgagnes collided, the sole occupant of the recreation boat was thrown from the boat.

He was able to swim to a buoy, and that’s where a Coast Guard rescue crew from the St. Clair Shores station found him. They pulled him from the buoy and took him back to the station.

Records available online identify the Esta Desgagnes as a Canadian chemical tanker that was built in 1992.

While the man wasn’t hurt in the collision or after being in the water, his boat did sink, Laughlin said. The man’s age was not immediately available, and the condition of the cargo vessel was not immediately known.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

