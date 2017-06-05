Federal prosecutors could secure a damaging witness Monday afternoon in the Macomb County corruption scandal if a former public official is “dumb enough” to take the case to trial, a lawyer said. (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

Detroit — Federal prosecutors could secure a damaging witness Monday afternoon in the Macomb County corruption scandal if a former public official is “dumb enough” to take the case to trial, a lawyer said.

Angelo Selva of Macomb Township is scheduled to plead guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland after being accused of participating in a bribery conspiracy involving former Clinton Township Trustee Dean Reynolds, Rizzo Environmental Services CEO Chuck Rizzo and others starting in March 2014.

Selva, 59, helped give thousands of dollars in cash, free legal services and labor to Reynolds in exchange for securing his vote on a Rizzo trash-hauling contract, according to federal court records.

Selva, who hobbled into court while walking with a cane, was arraigned at 1 p.m. and his lawyer issued a warning against Reynolds, who could stand trial later this year on corruption charges.

“Let me put it this way: If Mr. Reynolds were dumb enough to go to trial, I would highly recommend my client testifying,” Selva’s attorney Richard Helfrick told reporters Monday. “Because (Selva) could only benefit.”

Selva holds dual citizenship in the U.S. and San Marino, the tiny country surrounded by Italy. The government will let him travel there to care for his ill parents while his case is pending.

Selva helped Reynolds obtain bribes from Rizzo and an unidentified attorney and helped Reynolds conceal those bribes by creating a phony promissory note, prosecutors allege.

Rizzo’s company, based in Sterling Heights, has been accused of bribing public officials while expanding a business empire that reached 54 Metro Detroit communities.

Selva is a former Southfield attorney whose law license was suspended for three years in 2005. He failed to act honestly in connection with escrow funds, according to the Michigan Attorney Discipline Board, and was ordered to repay $10,000.

Selva is not listed in the Michigan Bar Association directory and his status as a lawyer was unclear Monday.

Selva would be the fifth person to plead guilty in the Macomb County corruption scandal. On Thursday, former Chesterfield Township Supervisor Michael Lovelock and former Macomb Township Trustee Clifford Freitas struck plea deals and are awaiting sentencing in federal court.

In all, 12 people have been charged in the ongoing investigation, which also is focusing on the Macomb County Public Works office.

