Kelvin Horton. (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police Department)

Chesterfield Township authorities have charged six people in connection with a Thursday afternoon home invasion.

Police were alerted to the theft by a resident who called 911 around 12:20 p.m. to report several males running from the Georgetown Apartments in the 28100 block of 23 Mile to a brown Buick on nearby Raleigh Crescent with “a large flat screen television” and other items concealed under their shirts, authorities said in a statement.

A township police officer spotted the car heading west on Interstate 94 near 21 Mile and stopped it on the shoulder. Inside, he saw two women in the front and three men in the backseat with a 60-inch flat screen TV across their laps, police said.

After back-up arrived and other officers found the home invasion scene at the apartment complex, all five were arrested.

Demetrius Johnson. (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police Department)

But while securing them, officers found a sixth suspect, identified as 22-year-old township resident Kelvin Horton, “hiding in the trunk of the vehicle along with a laptop taken in the home invasion,” police reported Friday.

“It was later determined that while hastily fleeing the scene of the home invasion the suspects discovered that the 60 (inch) television would not fit in the trunk, but that Kelvin Horton willingly would,” the release notes.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the case and levied second-degree home invasion charges against Horton and the five others — Chesterfield Township residents Demetrius Johnson, 20, Ezekiel Bryant, 19, Rayven Stewart,19; as well as Derrick Crawford, 20, and Nicole Ezerkis, 20, both of Clinton Township.

They were arraigned Friday at the 42-2 District in New Baltimore via video from the Chesterfield Township Police Department.

All six were held at the Macomb County Jail on bonds ranging from $3,000 to $20,000. A detainer was placed on Crawford, who is on parole, police said.

Ezekiel Bryant (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police Department)

Raven Stewart. (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police Department)

Derrick Crawford. (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police Department)

Nicole Ezerkis. (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police Department)

