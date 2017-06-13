After a home invasion in St. Clair Shores last week that left a 21-year-old man pistol-whipped and shot, four suspects, Jake Lutz, 19, from top left, Ashleigh Haught, 20, Angelena Fortin, 17, and Tyler Kopke, 20 were arrested and arraigned. (Photo: Saint Claire Shores Police Dept.)

Two men and two women have been arrested in connection with a home invasion last week in St. Clair Shores that left the apartment renter with a gunshot wound.

Police believe the victim knew one of the suspects, said Sgt. Bill Reiss of the St. Clair Shores Police Department. It was about 3:30 a.m. Thursday when police received a 911 call from the victim, who lives on the 23200 block of Euclid, who told police he’d been shot and robbed.

The victim told police he was awakened by a white male and black female who were in his apartment. The victim was able to identify one of the suspects as 17-year-old Angelena Fortin, of Troy.

On Friday, police arrested Fortin and three other suspects: Jake Lutz, 19, of Madison Heights, who is accused of pulling the trigger; Tyler Kopke, 20, of Madison Heights; and Ashleigh Haught, 20, of Madison Heights.

The quartet were arraigned Monday at 40th District Court in St. Clair Shores. Fortin, Lutz and Kopke were given $500,000 cash-or-surety bonds on charges of assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, armed robbery and felony firearm. Haught was given a $50,000 bond and is charged as an accessory after the fact, Reiss said.

The victim remains hospitalized, Reiss said. He was “very fortunate,” Reiss said, because “somehow he was able to turn his body, and instead of being shot in the center mass of his back, (the shot) basically grazed his whole back side.”

He is expected to make a full recovery.

