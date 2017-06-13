Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a multiple car crash in Macomb Township that injured several people, including nine teenagers.

The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. Monday on 21 Mile between Card Road and North Avenue, officials said.

Police said a silver Saturn Ion carrying five occupants, all between the ages of 15 and 17, was traveling westbound on 21 Mile and stopped to make a left turn onto Creekside Boulevard, when it was rear-ended by a purple Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The Silverado was carrying six occupants, four in the cab and two in the bed, who were all aged 15 or 16.

Officials said all of the teens are L’Anse Creuse High School North students who had just left school after exams.

The impact pushed the Saturn into 21 Mile’s eastbound lane where it was struck by a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, according to authorities. A 64-year-old Macomb Township man was driving the white pickup.

Two of the Saturn’s back seat passengers were ejected from the vehicle in the crash. Several of the passengers were not wearing their safety belts while several others were not.

Officials said several of the vehicle occupants were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment. At least three of the injured are in critical, but stable condition, police said.

