Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Shelby Township police said they have arrested a man who allegedly broke into his parents' apartment armed with several butcher knives.

Police responded to a call from the Roma Valley Apartments on Shelby Road near 22 Mile at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said a 38-year-old man, who police believe is mentally ill, threatened to harm himself and police officers at the scene.

He also threatened to set the building on fire, police said, which prompted them to evacuate it.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tmz94d