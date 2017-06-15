Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 19-month-old girl drowned Wednesday night after falling into a canal in Harrison Township.

Authorities received a 911 call from a neighbor around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting that a 19-month-old baby was not breathing. Deputy sheriffs from Macomb County arrived to the home at the 38000 block of Mallast —which is just west of Lake St. Clair Metropark and north of L’Anse Creuse Bay — and administered CPR on the girl, who has been identified as Chloe Lawson.

Medics then transported Chloe to McLaren Macomb hospital, but she died.

Witnesses and Lawson’s parents told investigators that the family had been barbecuing when they noticed Chloe was not inside the house, where other children had been playing. They went to look for her and found her in a canal. By the time they pulled her out of the canal, she wasn’t breathing.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

