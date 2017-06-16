Charles Michaels (Photo: St. Clair Shores Police Department)

A St. Clair Shores man was arraigned Friday on criminal sexual conduct charges for an incident involving a 13-year-old, authorities said.

The charges for 34-year-old Charles Michaels come a day after police were called to Harper and Mason on a complaint about the incident with the teen, who gave a description of the suspect, investigators said in a statement.

Michaels was soon arrested at Kyte Monroe Park. Other details were not released Friday.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a felony warrant for a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person 13-15 years old.

Michaels was arraigned at 40th District Court in front of Magistrate Mark Metry. Bond was set at $5,000.

