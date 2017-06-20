Chesterfield Township Police are seeking this man who is suspected of being a peeping Tom. (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police)

Chesterfield Township Police said they have arrested a man suspected of being a peeping Tom.

Police said they received a report about a man standing at about 3:30 p.m. Monday in front of home's window in the 25900 block of Rose Street near Gratiot and 21 Mile.

A motorist passing by saw the man and told police the suspect appeared to have been exposing himself while looking into the window, according to authorities.

The witness took the suspect’s picture, yelled at him and he walked away from the scene, police said.

Officers searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect, officials said. They also said the window's blinds where the suspect was standing were closed and no one was home when they knocked.

Chesterfield Township Police Det. Sgt. Deron Myers said the suspect was taken into custody at 11 a.m. Tuesday about a block from where the incident happened.

Myers said the man is a 24-year-old Chesterfield Township resident. The department is not releasing his identity until he is formally charged in connection with the crime.

Plain clothes investigators spotted the suspect Tuesday morning walking in the neighborhood where the crime was reported to have happened, police said. The investigators called uniformed officers to the scene and they were able to confirm the man was the suspect they sought, Myers said.

Police also learned the suspect lives in the vicinity of the crime, he said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com​

