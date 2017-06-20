A 2-year-old child was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Clinton Township, police said.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the Newport Apartments on Lotus Drive, said Clinton Township Police Capt. Richard Maierle.

Maierle said police are trying to find out who fired the gun, which is now missing. Witnesses told officers that the child was outside when they heard a gunshot and saw the child fall.

Someone drove the child to McLaren Hospital where he or she was pronounced dead, Maierle said. He said he did not know the child’s gender.

Police are working to recover the gun.

“There was a gun out there,” Maierle said. “The gun has disappeared.”

