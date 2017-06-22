Dorothy M. Busch Library Branch reopens
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Kaylee Prevost, 11, checks out the selection of books
Buy Photo
Kaylee Prevost, 11, checks out the selection of books at the Dorothy M. Busch Library Branch in Warren on June 22, 2017. The new library opened in the same place the old library stood.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Avid readers Lorraine Schmidt, left, and Sandra Deneka
Buy Photo
Avid readers Lorraine Schmidt, left, and Sandra Deneka both of Warren check out the new Dorothy M. Busch Library Branch.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Shannon Gilbert and her son, George Gilbert,
Buy Photo
From left, Shannon Gilbert and her son, George Gilbert, 9, both of Warren talk about choosing one more book to check out on the new library's opening day.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sanzida Choudhury, 10, of Warren reads "Untold Stories
Buy Photo
Sanzida Choudhury, 10, of Warren reads "Untold Stories from Around the World for Little Children" in the children's section.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nancy Rodriguez of Warren with an armful of books to
Buy Photo
Nancy Rodriguez of Warren with an armful of books to check out at the Dorothy M. Busch Library Branch.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A photo of Dorothy M. Busch, for whom the library is
Buy Photo
A photo of Dorothy M. Busch, for whom the library is named, is posted at the Dorothy M. Busch Library Branch in Warren on June 22, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Miranda Ludwick, right, 10, of Warren with her friend,
Buy Photo
Miranda Ludwick, right, 10, of Warren with her friend, Nastya Lysa, 10, visiting from Ukraine, and Miranda's mother, Olga Ludwick, left, look at a computer at the new library.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jessica Surhigh, 7, of Warren reads "I Don't Want to
Buy Photo
Jessica Surhigh, 7, of Warren reads "I Don't Want to be a Frog" in the children's section at the new library.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sumaiya Ferdawsi, 19, of Warren reads a book on astrophysics
Buy Photo
Sumaiya Ferdawsi, 19, of Warren reads a book on astrophysics at the new library.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Library supervisor Sharon Lindsay takes care of a library
Buy Photo
Library supervisor Sharon Lindsay takes care of a library user at the front desk.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Warren mayor Jim Fouts, left, shakes hands with Hilary
Buy Photo
Warren mayor Jim Fouts, left, shakes hands with Hilary Kutella. The community room is named for Kutella who served many years on the Fitzgerald Public School board of education.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mark Tremper, left, director of the Warren Business
Buy Photo
Mark Tremper, left, director of the Warren Business Association, and John Johnson, CEO and chair of the Warren Area Chamber of Commerce, listen during the reopening ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Warren mayor Jim Fouts speaks at the reopening ceremony.
Buy Photo
Warren mayor Jim Fouts speaks at the reopening ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People attend the reopening, including Hilary Kutella,
Buy Photo
People attend the reopening, including Hilary Kutella, bottom right, for whom the community room is named.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Warren — Sandra Deneka loves to read and has gone to libraries in the city at least two or three times a week.

    But the nearest library closed in 2014.

    Now, she has one within walking distance: the Dorothy M. Busch Library Branch.

    Deneka, 76, was one of nearly 100 people who gathered Thursday to celebrate the grand reopening of Warren’s first new library in 53 years.

    The original building, built in 1963, was 4,700 square feet. In 2015, the building closed for reconstruction for a $2.3 million project that took over a year to complete.

    “It’s going to be in the heart of the older section of Warren, and the most important thing is that we have shown we have interest in the ‘forgotten city,’ ” said Warren’s mayor, James Fouts. “Sometimes people look at Warren as divided by the expressway between north and south, and this is reminding the south that we are working with you.” .

    The library is located on Ryan, south of Nine Mile across from Fitzgerald High School. That gives high school students access to computers, archives and quiet space.

    The upgraded 6,600-square-foot facility includes a 50-person community room, 24 computers, study rooms that seat six, high-speed Wi-Fi, movies, audio books, CDs and books.

    The library also has a kids’ center with Krayon Kiosks and four iPads with child-friendly applications.

    Warren has three other libraries: Civic Center, Miller and Burnette. Another library is planned for the Nine Mile-Van Dyke neighborhood. Construction will start in a year, with a planned opening by 2019.

    Fouts said the reopened Busch library is part of a renewed investment in Warren.

    “I’ve recently met with developers and we planned a lot for the downtown area including a destination hotel near City Hall,” Fouts said. “Hopefully, it’ll encourage people to move into the neighborhoods, businesses to invest in Warren and people to be active in Warren.”

    Nancy Rodriguez, attended the library opening and checked out eight books and two movies. She said she has been going to libraries since she was 10.

    “Reading is such a good way to explore,” she said. “There are so many possibilities and it doesn’t cost anything.”.

    The library is named for Dorothy Busch, who helped form the original Warren Community Library and was a librarian. She served on the Library Commission for more than 25 years. Busch died in 1961.

    The large, 50-seat community room is dedicated to Hilary Kutella, who served on the Fitzgerald Public Schools Board of Education and was a part of the community for more than 50 years.

    “I’m so honored,” Kutella said. “I have no words.”

    srahal@detroitnews.com

    (313) 222-1855

    Twitter: @SarahRahal

    Library hours

    The library is open noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 23333 Ryan Road.

    A late fee of 25 cents will be charged for books and $1 for movies each day an item is past its due date.

    1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2sWBMgk