Authorities are searching for a swimmer who went missing in Lake St. Clair on Friday evening.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Macomb County Sheriff’s Marine Division have been searching since about 9:30 p.m. in the waters near Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township, deputies said.

It was unclear if the person fell off a boat, and sheriff’s deputies did not yet have details about their age or gender.

Earlier Friday, the annual Jobbie Nooner was held on Gull Island. The party on Lake St. Clair normally attracts 10,000 boats and 100,000 people, but attendance was far below normal due to heavy rains, the Macomb County Sheriff’s office said.

The search had not been called off by 10:30 p.m.

