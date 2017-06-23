Lamonte Odell Johnson (Photo: Clinton Township Police)

A 29-year-old Clinton Township man is facing four felony charges including second-degree murder over the shooting death of 3-year-old Cameron Dillard.

Authorities said Lamonte Odell Johnson dropped a handgun, which was picked up by Cameron who then fatally shot himself.

Officials said Cameron found the pistol on Tuesday outside the Newport Arms Apartments in Clinton Township. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. when he was playing outside and the mother heard the gunshot.

He was pronounced dead at McLaren Macomb Hospital on Tuesday and Johnson was charged on Thursday.

Johnson faces life in prison for homicide second-degree murder, two years for a felony weapon, five years felony having a possession of a firearm, and five years for carrying a concealed weapon.

He will be arraigned via video at the 41B District Court on Friday at 1 p.m.

“Cameron Dillard was taken from us at such a tender age. Though we share in the heartbreak, nothing we do can bring this child back to us. But we can undertake to hold accountable those responsible for this grievous loss of life. Perhaps this will bring some measure of justice for those who loved Cameron so dearly, and prevent incidents like this from taking place in the future,” Macomb County Prosecutor Eric J. Smith said in a release.

