The annual party on Gull Island normally attracts more than 10,000 boats and 100,000 people, but with downpours throughout the day Friday, attendance was far below normal levels, Macomb County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Renee Yax said.
“There are maybe about a third to half the people we usually get,” Yax said.
She added those who did attend enjoyed themselves, and there were no reported problems at the event.
