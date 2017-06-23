A few hundred people showed up to celebrate Jobbie Nooner in Lake St. Clair, but the threat of bad weather kept many more away. (Photo: Instagram.com)

For thousands of boaters who did not show up to Friday’s Jobbie Nooner, water and rain did not mix.

Jobbie 2017. #jobbienooner #jobbienooner2017 A post shared by Rannie (@ranniebawab) on Jun 23, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

No work day all fun in the sun #summer17 #jobbienooner A post shared by loagie (@loagie919) on Jun 23, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

The annual party on Gull Island normally attracts more than 10,000 boats and 100,000 people, but with downpours throughout the day Friday, attendance was far below normal levels, Macomb County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Renee Yax said.

“There are maybe about a third to half the people we usually get,” Yax said.

She added those who did attend enjoyed themselves, and there were no reported problems at the event.

