Roseville police have arrested a 31-year-old Roseville woman following a shooting between two motorists.

The incident happened at about 3 a.m. Friday in an area near Gratiot Avenue and Frazho Road, Deputy Chief Donald Glandon said in a statement.

Glandon said shots were fired from the driver of one car at the driver of another but no one was injured and there wasn’t any property damage.

Police have recovered the handgun used in the shooting, he also said.

The 31-year-old Roseville woman who was arrested was driving a white Chevrolet Malibu. She is believed to have had a conflict with a 32-year-old Roseville male who was driving a silver Dodge Durango, officials said.

Glandon said it doesn’t appear the two people have any prior connection to each other.

He said the incident started in the Frazho and Hoffmeyer Street area with the two people talking in one of the vehicles.

After an argument ensued, the male left the area in his vehicle, police said.

He called police to report the woman was following him and had fired shots at him, according to Glandon.

The man drove to the Roseville Police Department, officials said, about three miles from where the incident happened. Glandon said the woman was taken into custody without incident.

