The couple told police they brought the device to the sheriff’s office for disposal and had it in their car. (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Police said a Clinton Township couple found what they believed to be an explosive device and (unwisely) brought it to their offices.

The couple, ages 56 and 54, came into the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 7:25 p.m. Monday and told police they found the device after cleaning out a deceased relative’s garage in Roseville, Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said in a statement Wednesday.

They told police they brought the device to the sheriff’s office for disposal and had it in their car.

Deputies called the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad, which disposed of the explosive.

Its members also told police the device alone could not have been detonated.

Wickersham said he would like to remind anyone who believes he or she has come in contact with any type of explosive material or device to call 911 and to not try to move the item.

They should also find shelter away from any such materials or devices, he added.

