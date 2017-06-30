Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Sterling Heights police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting at a hookah lounge that has left one man injured.

The shooting happened at 12:55 a.m. in the parking lot outside of the Empire Hookah Lounge on Van Dyke at 15 Mile, according to officials.

Police received a 911 call about the shooting and found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg when they arrived, they said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, officials said.

Police have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Sterling Heights Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (586) 446-2861.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2ttviWw