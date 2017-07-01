The Eastpointe boil water advisory may continue for two to three days. The cities of St. Clair Shores and Roseville are helping restore water to Eastpointe. (Photo: google.com)

The entire city of Eastpointe is under a boil water advisory that could last three days after a power outage Friday night caused multiple water main breaks.

The power outage caused and issue with water pressure in the water system. Three power lines went out when the storms moved through the area on Friday night, Eastpointe Department of Public Services Superintendent Tony Pry said in a statement issued Saturday.

Pry said a generator is up and running but the water pressure is still too low.

He said some homes and business near 10 Mile and Gratiot have had their water shut off completely. The boil water advisory may continue for two to three days. The cities of St. Clair Shores and Roseville are helping restore water to Eastpointe.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2txbxgC