Bernier (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police)

A trio of thieves who broke into a Chesterfield Township coin-operated car wash Thursday couldn’t make a clean getaway.

Chesterfield Township Police Det. Sgt. Deron Myers said the three men have been formally charged with breaking and entering a building, a 10-year felony, possession of burglary tools, also a 10-year felony and breaking and entering a coin box, a 6-month misdemeanor.

A judge ordered the men held at the Macomb County Jail on bonds ranging from $5,000 to $10,000, according to officials.

Police have identified the men as Gage Bernier, 20, of Almont, Michael Whipkey, 27, of Roseville, and Andrew Brookins, 19, of Warren.

Myers said in statement police responded to an alarm at the Chesterfield Auto Wash on Gratiot Avenue north of 21 Mile Road at about 3 a.m. Thursday. As they arrived, they found Bernier in one of the car wash bays, spraying water onto an unoccupied cargo van, he said.

Officers asked Bernier for identification, but he couldn’t produce any, and he started shaking and sweating while he spoke to the police.

Whipkey (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police)

An officer then walked around the van and, while inspecting the car wash’s perimeter, he saw a large hole in the concrete block wall that led into a maintenance/equipment room, Myers said.

As the officers detained Bernier, police dispatchers radioed and informed them they were on the phone with the car wash’s owner who was watching the business in real time through surveillance cameras. The owner told police he could see two more men inside the equipment room, Myers said.

Brookins (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police)

Police ordered the two men to exit the room through the hole in the wall and they were arrested.

Officers then looked inside the cargo van and found a sledge hammer, bolt cutters, a pry bar and a hacksaw, officials said.

