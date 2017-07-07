Shelby Township authorities are investigating a Friday blast related to a suspected meth lab that left one person injured.

Township police and fire crews were called to the 8000 block of Wiloray Avenue about 3:40 p.m. after an explosion was reported at a house there, city officials said in a statement.

Someone “was seen fleeing the home after the explosion and ... quickly detained a short distance away” at the Planet Fitness near 23 Mile and Van Dyke, the release read.

The man was found with burns across his body and rushed to a hospital for treatment, police said. His condition was not immediately available.

Meanwhile, township authorities have determined a possible meth lab operation was connected to the explosion. An investigation is ongoing.

