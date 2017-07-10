Police tape. (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

Roseville police are investigating after a dustup between two dogs on Saturday morning ended in gunfire that left one of the dogs dead.

It was about 10:30 a.m. Sunday when Roseville police responded to a report of a dog attack on the 26000 block of Lehner. That’s south of Interstate 696 and east of Hayes.

A 52-year-old man had been walking his dog, “a mastiff-type breed,” on a leash. As the two were walking, a “pit bull-type dog” and “some form of lab mix” in a backyard on the street escaped the backyard. Once free, the pit bull, “apparently without provocation,” attacked the mastiff.

The owner of the mastiff tried to physically separate the dogs, but was unable.

Then, “fearing for his dog’s life, the man pulled a handgun and shot the offending pit bull twice, killing the dog.”

The mastiff was treated for “numerous lacerations to his face and head area,” according to a statement on the incident, but his injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening. The mastiff did require emergency veterinary care, though.

The dog owner is a licensed CPL holder and the gun used was registered to him.

Police are still investigating, and after their investigation concludes they’ll present findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide if charges will be filed.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

