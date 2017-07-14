Clinton Township – Chris Meadows, who has struggled with muscular dystrophy nearly his whole life, will continue to live independently without cuts to his Medicaid benefits.

Meadows, 39, was in danger of losing his benefits through cutbacks that would have forced him to move out of his home. After hiring an attorney, he went through the appeals process and after several weeks, his casework told him he won his right to live independently with the help of a caregiver.

“We are pleased for Chris, he is very independent. We wanted him to have moral support and let me know the community is behind him,” said Clinton Township Supervisor Bob Cannon, who helped Meadows with his process.

Meadows obtained a face-to-face hearing for July 18 before an administrative law judge in Macomb County to request that his Medicaid benefits be left in place; however, his appeal was accepted on Wednesday.

Meadows always considered himself as leading an independent, if challenged, lifestyle.

Meadows recalls as a child being able to run and ride a bike like other boys. Now 39, he accepts that muscular dystrophy has robbed him of the use of his legs and left him with limited arm movement.

But despite setbacks, he went on to graduate from high school with honors and obtained a degree from Michigan State University in four years.

He found a full-time job with the Social Security Administration and purchased and modified his own home, where he lives with Del, his chihuahua.

He faced the reality that health care budget cutbacks may cost him his Medicaid benefits, forcing him to move out of his house and stop living on his own.

“I never considered myself disabled until recently,” said Meadows, who was informed this year by Macomb County Community Mental Health his “needs” had changed and he should find somewhere else to live.

Meadows – who insists his health has been stable for 10 years – is comfortable in the neat bungalow he outfitted with wooden floors, widened doorways and an entrance ramp to accommodate his wheelchair. He also bought a wheelchair-accessible van with his savings.

“I want to look someone in the eye and have them tell me why I can’t live on my own,” he said. “I’m not looking for a crutch. And I sure don’t want sympathy. I just want to be treated like everyone else.

“I am fighting this for myself but also for other people like me whose lives will be affected by cutbacks.”

