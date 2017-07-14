Sterling Heights firefighter Geoffrey Campau (left) helps firefighter Stephen Cloos fish out the six ducklings from the sewer. (Photo: Sterling Heights Fire Department)

When Sterling Heights Fire Department responded to a report of ducklings that had fallen into the sewer Wednesday afternoon, they ended up having to rescue the birds’ would-be rescuer, too.

Firefighters managed to save the six ducklings and a bystander who got stuck in the sewer trying to save them.

The bystander ,who was not identified by officials, saw the ducklings fall into the sewer near Lakeside Mall and watched as the mother duck circled the sewer several times. He entered the storm drain in an attempt to save them and became stuck himself.

Another bystander called the fire department.

“He tried to be heroic, but for a regular person, it can turn into a bad situation,” said Chris Martin, Sterling Heights Fire Chief. “The opening was small, he somehow got through and (firefighters) had to help him out by grabbing him by his shoulders.”

Firefighters, Geoffrey Campau and Stephen Cloos were able to remove the man and reunite all of the ducklings with their mother.

“The mother waited and wouldn’t leave until she accounted for all her ducklings,” Martin said.

Martin said duck-related rescue calls are frequent during the summer, and others should not try to take it upon themselves to save them. It’s simply too dangerous, says Martin.

“Had the Fire Department not responded quickly, there was a significant potential that there could have been a loss of human life. It cannot be emphasized enough that this is a very dangerous situation — and it is also illegal,” he said.

“Please call the professionals. When we get (this) call, we bring equipment to save ducks, not people.”

