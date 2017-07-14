1
Eastpointe police seek man in exposure case
Officials say suspect followed two teenaged girls before exposing himself
Eastpointe Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to two girls last Tuesday.
Officials said the man followed the two teenage girls before the incident, which happened on Gratiot near Eight Mile, and they took photos of him.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should call Detective Hambright at (586) 445-5100 ext. 129 or Eastpointe Police Dispatch at (586)777-6700.
