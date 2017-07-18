Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 46-year-old Roseville man is dead after being hit by Jeep while walking on Interstate 94 Tuesday morning, police said.

It was about 5:51 a.m. that Michigan State Police were alerted that a man was seen walking on eastbound I-94, near 12 Mile, in Roseville. Four minutes later, they were alerted that the man had been hit.

Police believe the man from the westbound lanes of the freeway, hopped the median wall, and was in the path of oncoming traffic when he was hit by a 2015 Jeep Wrangler.

After medics transported the man to St. John Hospital in Detroit, he died from his injuries. Police are attempting to reach the man’s next-of-kin, according to a state police statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the Jeep was not hurt.

