Fire fighters douse a massive fire that destroyed a service area at the Buff Whalen Chevrolet dealership in Sterling Heights. The fire started about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. (Photo: Alex Haggart / Special to Detroit News)

Sterling Heights firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a Macomb County car dealership Tuesday evening.

The fire is at Buff Whelan Chevrolet, along Van Dyke between 17 Mile and 18 Mile.

The Sterling Heights Fire Department could not be reached and the Sterling Heights Police Department said they were unable to provide anymore information at this time.

Sterling Heights Police Officer Heartsmith said the fire started around 7:30 and is still blazing.

No information has been released about the cause of the fire and to Heartsmith’s knowledge, no injuries have been reported.

The southbound lanes of Van Dyke are closed between 17 Mile and 18 Mile.

Come back to detroitnews.com for updates.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vzY2KW