A 24-year-old man is dead after he was driving a motorcycle and collided with a vehicle in Lenox Township on Tuesday morning.

The man, from Casco Township, was not wearing a helmet — which is not required by law in Michigan. The motorcycle was heavily damaged.

Macomb County Sheriff Sgt. Renee Yax said a call came just before 6 a.m. regarding a crash on County Line Road near Middle Lane of Americana Estates, a mobile home park. The area is a two-lane road.

The caller indicated that an unoccupied damaged vehicle, with airbags deployed, was on County Line Road.

When deputies arrived, they located the vehicle’s male driver, a 19-year-old New Baltimore resident, disoriented in the woods. He was taken to the hospital.

They also found a motorcycle and its deceased operator, also in the woods south of the vehicle. His identity was not released pending notification of relatives.

Crews were still on the scene investigating Tuesday morning Yax said.

