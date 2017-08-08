Buy Photo An A-10 attack plane at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Loud noises may emanate from Selfridge Air National Guard Base on Wednesday, but there is no need to panic. It is just a drill.

The Selfridge Air National Guard Base located in Harrison Township will conduct an exercise Wednesday that may include sirens, loudspeakers and simulated gunfire.

The Michigan Air National Guard conducts training exercises on a regular basis to ensure that local airmen are able to appropriately respond to a wide range of scenarios.

The Michigan Air National Guard's 127th Wing is the host unit of the base. Units of the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Customs & Border Protection are located on the base.

The 127th Wing is also prepping for their upcoming open house on Aug. 18 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

Guests can purchase a ticket to a buffet dinner, including two drink tickets, a military tribute concert, twilight air show and a fireworks display to end the evening. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased online.

