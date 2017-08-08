A 23-year-old Madison Heights man has been injured in a Shelby Township car crash caused by a trailer that became unhitched from another vehicle, police said.

Lt. Scott Trumbo with the Shelby Township Police said the accident happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday on north bound M-53 north of 25 Mile Road. Police closed the freeway at 23 Mile for about four hours due to the crash.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.

Trumbo said an initial police investigation shows a trailer being pulled by a vehicle became unhitched and a 2007 Pontiac G6 being driven by the victim collided with it.

Anyone who has information about the accident should call Shelby Township Police at (586) 731-2121.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wFQmY6