Galawn Dillard (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Department)

A 49-year-old Roseville man has been charged in the murder of a man whose body was found in a vehicle parked in front of a Mount Clemens residence over the weekend.

Galawn Maurice Dillard has been charged with second-degree murder, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Dillard was arraigned on the charge in 41-B District Court in Clinton Township Wednesday, officials said. A magistrate ordered him held at the Macomb County Jail on $500,000 bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Aug. 23.

A second person of interest in the case has been released, pending further investigation, police said.

Officials said police found the body of Christopher Hamilton, 50, of Mount Clemens, in a vehicle parked in front of a home in the 70 block of the city's Avery Street.

His death was ruled a homicide and caused by a stab wound, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the man's death should call detectives with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at (586) 783-8192.

