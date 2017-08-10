Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Warren Police arrested three men for burglarizing a bakery after a police chase that ended in Detroit Thursday.

The men, who are suspected of being behind a series of burglaries of Metro Detroit businesses, were caught after breaking into the Sweet Dreams bakery on 13 Mile at Ryan Road early Thursday morning, said Warren Mayor Jim Fouts.

"Officers tried to apprehend the three men, but the suspects tried to run over the police with their vehicle," he said. "The officers pursued the suspects down Ryan Road to Interstate 696 to I-94 and the men got off at Conner where they finally apprehended them.

"There were some gunshots fired, but no one was seriously injured," Fouts said.

He said the three suspects are all in their 20s and live in the city of Detroit.

Deputy Warren Police Commissioner Matt Nichols said Thursday's incident happened around 2:30 a.m.

Fouts and Nichols said the department formed a task force with its officers and those from other departments to search for the suspects.

Nichols said the suspects typically struck businesses between 1:30 and 5 a.m. by breaking into buildings, stealing valuables and fleeing in stolen sports utility vehicles. The operation had gone on for at least the last six months, Fouts said.

The deputy commissioner said the trio was very well-organized.

"They were in and gone in a very short amount of time," he said. "They dressed so they were almost completely covered, so identification was a difficult challenge. It took a little while but we were able to develop some suspect information, get a team together and get these guys off the street."

The task force had set up surveillance and caught the suspects attempting to pry open the bakery's rear door, the deputy police commissioner said.

"The officers converged on the suspects, but (two of the suspects) fled in a stolen SUV," he said. "They tried to run over a couple of the officers. Officers fired shots at the vehicle, but it continued to flee."

Nichols said one of the suspects was taken into custody at the bakery. Police pursued the other two suspects until their vehicle crashed in the I-94-Conner area. The men tried to flee on foot but were arrested, he said.

One of those suspects was struck by a round during the shooting and is being treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, Nichols said.

Police continue to investigate and gather evidence against the suspects, both he and the mayor said.

Nichols said it isn't clear when officers will present their findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office and have charges authorized against the suspects. Fouts Thursday praised the officers work in taking the suspects into custody.

"I understand these individuals had also stolen some guns from some of the businesses," Fouts said. "The task force was a good operation that stopped a crime wave."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wLkSja