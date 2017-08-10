Mongogna (Photo: Roseville Police)

A 20-year-old Eastpointe man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a teen at a Roseville graduation party Sunday.

Amer Mongogna has been charged with second-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm possession, Roseville police officials said Wednesday. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

A judge ordered Mongogna to be held at the Macomb County Jail without bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Aug. 23.

Police said the shooting happened at 12:40 a.m. Sunday at a graduation party in the 29000 block of Callahan.

An initial investigation showed there was an argument at the house before the shooting, according to authorities. Police believe the dispute was over a girl. She and three or four other individuals were asked to leave, officials said.

After the group left, its members went to another house and called other people. The group, which had now grown to nine people, ranging in age from 17-20, returned to the home on Callahan, looking for a fight.

Police accuse Mongogna of pulling out a gun during an altercation and firing. One of the rounds struck an 18-year-old Clinton Township man.

The group fled the scene and the shooting victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are not releasing the victim's name.

Mongogna was not part of the original group that was asked to leave the party, police said.

They also said they recovered a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting at a home in St. Clair Shores. The gun is registered to Mongogna, officials said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

