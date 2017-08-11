Four people have been arrested in connection with an assault reported Thursday in Roseville, police said.

The group allegedly drove a 2003 Acura MDX to a home in the 17000 block of Pasadena at about 2 p.m. then “started to assault a male occupant” there, investigators said in a statement.

During the fight, the man pulled out a handgun and fire a round, striking one of the suspects in the left leg, according to the release. No other injuries were reported.

The four visitors fled, but officers found them in a black Acura at a parking lot outside a business near Gratiot and Martin.

Two of the suspects tried to run off, but all four eventually were taken into custody, city authorities said.

Three were held at the Police Department. A fourth was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound that was not believed to be life-threatening.

Officials have not released the ages or genders of the four arrested and were working to determine a motive for the attack.

