Harris (Photo: Clinton Township Police)

A 29-year-old Mount Clemens man has been charged with armed robbery for stealing $106,000 from an armored truck at a Clinton Township convenience store last week.

Andrew Harris has been charged with armed robbery, felony firearm possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Clinton Township Police said Monday. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the armed robbery charge.

Harris was arraigned Monday in 41st District Court in Clinton Township, officials said. A magistrate ordered him to be held in the Macomb County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Police accuse Harris of committing two separate robberies last week Thursday in Clinton Township.

He is suspected of robbing a car wash on Harper Avenue south of Interstate 94.

Harris allegedly also went to the 7-Eleven store on Harper north of Metropolitan Parkway and robbed an armored car, according to officials.

Police said in the robbery, a lone suspect armed with a gun approached the armored car's guard, took about $106,000 and fled.

Officers searched the area. Investigators were able to identify the suspect and locate him nearby.

Harris was arrested without incident and police were able to recover about $103,000, officials said.

