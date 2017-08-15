The Sterling Heights Fire Department was awarded $2,621,292 over the next three years in a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the department said Tuesday.

The funding from the agency's Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER, program will assist Sterling Heights in hiring 15 firefighters and paramedics.

“We’re extremely pleased the Sterling Heights Fire Department has been chosen as the recipient of such an incredible grant,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael C. Taylor. "These 15 new firefighter/paramedics will only strengthen our current team of emergency responders."

Sterling Heights City Council recently approved "Advanced Life Support Transportation" services by the Fire Department to supplement the fire service in transporting to nearby hospitals.

Fire Chief Chris Martin said in a release the department also is looking forward to utilizing the funds to help provide the Advance Life Support Transportation service.

“The Fire Department staff has always been confident that the transition to providing (Advance Life Support) Transport would be a success, and this financial support is just an added bonus,” Martin said. “The Sterling Heights Fire Department is grateful for this grant and looks forward to growing our staff to meet the needs of our population.”

