Police and emergency crews blocked Anchor and Jefferson in Chesterfield Township on Monday afternoon near the home construction site where two workers were trapped in a trench collapse. (Photo: Mark Hicks / The Detroit News)

Emergency crews were trying to free one remaining worker who was partly buried after a trench collapsed at a residential construction site Monday afternoon in Chesterfield Township.

The two men apparently were digging a foundation on Edgewater and preparing to pour concrete when the trench wall caved in about 2:45 p.m., police Chief Bradley Kersten said.

Firefighters and a county technical team rushed to the scene to free the men, who were buried to their hips, Kersten said.

One, identified as in his 50s, was pulled out and transported to a hospital. His condition was not available but the worker had been alert and conscious, Kersten said.

The worker still trapped also was conscious and helping first responders clear the earth around him. It’s unclear how long the effort could take.

Meanwhile, crews blocked the edge of Anchor and Jefferson and kept residents from entering the area.

Among them was Matthew English, who lives on another street and waited along the roadside for more than three hours.

The collapse was a surprise but produced, he believed, by recent weather and soil conditions.

“They have to take the proper precautions to make sure nothing happens,” he said. “It’s been really wet around here — a lot of rain.”

