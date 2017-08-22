Macomb Community College has been awarded a $1.1 million grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation for a program to boost high-tech training and employment in the southern part of the county. (Photo: .)

Macomb Community College has been awarded a $1.1 million grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation for a program to boost high-tech training and employment in the southern part of the county.

The PRISM (Prosperity Reaches into Southern Macomb) Project will include training adults in advanced manufacturing, introducing high school students to information technology fields and a pilot program to encourage workforce training.

“We are grateful for the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation’s support of the PRISM project,” said James O. Sawyer IV, MCC president. “While it is about providing training for jobs, it’s also about much more. It’s about positioning residents for long-term success, helping them develop both foundational and technical skills to pursue sustainable career pathways versus short-term jobs.”

“Macomb Community College has a long history of innovation when it comes to adapting to the ever-changing landscape of workforce training and development,” said David Egner, president and CEO of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. “This new project is about providing a clear and more affordable pathway to industry certifications or associate degrees that are relevant to our region’s economy.”

