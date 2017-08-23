Construction continues along 15 Mile Road, near the corner of Eberlein Drive, where a sinkhole has begun swallowing the home at its intersection. Photo taken on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 in Fraser, Mich. (Jose Juarez/Special to The Detroit News) (Photo: Jose Juarez / Special to The Detroit News)

About nine feet of sewage got into a repair trench at the sinkhole on 15 Mile in Fraser, Macomb County officials said.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said an incident happened late Monday night, early Tuesday morning that caused the sewage to enter and fill the trench. No one was in the trench at the time and there were no injuries, she said.

Miller plans to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday to provide further information on the situation.

On Dec. 24, 2016, a sewer line called the Macomb Interceptor Drain, which runs beneath 15 Mile in Fraser, collapsed and produced a 100-foot wide, 250-foot-long sinkhole that forced the evacuation of 22 homes.

The 11-foot-diameter pipe transports sewage to a regional water authority's waste water treatment plant in Detroit.

County officials have estimated repairs to cost $75 million, with the project to be completed in September.

