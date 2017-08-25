The Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens was the site of the Blessing of the Bike Event in 2012. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Mt. Clemens — The Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens, a 600,000-square-foot home to bargain hunters, will close after this weekend's final sale.

Everything is up to 90 percent off as the warehouse clears out for good.

"Crowds have been crazy and big over this last month," said President and CEO Bob Koester on Friday. "It's not going to stop, we're expecting 30,000 people over three days this weekend."

The iconic weekend shopping destination announced on its website in July that the property had been sold and would close Aug. 27.

“Market factors played the most significant role in this decision,” Koester said in July. “The impact of online sales on small brick and mortar businesses is substantial. Declining revenue and sales are forecast to continue to accelerate in the years to come.”

Gibraltar Gun and Knife Shows and Gibraltar Rug & Furniture Outlet in Warren will continue to operate, the company said, with three more rug and furniture outlets planned throughout Metro Detroit.

The Mount Clemens site closure comes after the Taylor location was shuttered in November 2014 after 20 years. The family owners said the Taylor site closed to make way for Menards, the Wisconsin-based home improvement chain.

Koester wouldn’t disclose the new owner of the Mount Clemens property but said the trade center’s iconic, derby-wearing “Big Man” sign will remain as a landmark.

The weekend public market will be open Friday noon to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 237 North River Road in Mount Clemens.

A mom-to-mom sale will also be going on Saturday and Sunday along with the "Grand Finale" Memorial Charity Car Show on Sunday.

"We have our final bike show (Friday) and the car show on Sunday will be our largest one ever and it's just $2 to get in," Koester said.

