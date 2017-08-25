Crime tape (Photo: Detroit News file)

Warren police are investigating the death of an 8-month-old boy Thursday at an apartment complex in the city.

The baby was found dead at the complex on Dequindre Road at about 4 p.m., authorities said.

An autopsy had not yet been conducted. No arrests had been made Thursday night, investigators said. Police released no further information in the death.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vl2nlH