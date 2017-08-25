Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Warren Police continue to investigate an 8-month-old baby's death Thursday at an apartment complex, officials said.

Authorities have arrested the child's mother in connection with the child's death, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said Friday.

He said Warren Police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 21000 block of Dequindre at about 4:20 p.m. Thursday to help emergency medical personnel transport a child to a hospital.

Firefighters called police after discovering inconsistencies in her story about what happened to the child, officials said.

Meanwhile, hospital staff treated the child until 5:15 p.m., when he was pronounced dead, according to Dwyer. He said the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy on the infant Friday.

Police executed a search warrant at the mother's home. They also questioned the 27-year-old woman. Dwyer said after conferring with the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, officers arrested the woman.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wExmxi