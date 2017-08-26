Buy Photo Macomb County Sheriff (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A Macomb County sheriff's deputy was injured in an accident with a drunk driver, the department said in a release Saturday afternoon.

While responding to a call, the deputy was traveling southbound on Van Dyke when he collided with a vehicle traveling west on 29 Mile Road. The patrol vehicle struck a 2010 Ford Edge in the intersection.

The deputy is a 17-year veteran of the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and was transported to Troy Beaumont Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Edge was intoxicated and ran a red light, failing to yield for the deputy who was approaching the intersection, authorities said. The driver, a 27-year-old woman from Sterling Heights and her passenger were not injured in the incident.

The female driver was taken into custody and after a breath test showed she had a .12 blood alcohol content. A blood alcohol level of .08 or above is defined as legally drunk. A content of .08 or higher will result in immediate arrest, Anthony Wickersham, Macomb County Sheriff, wrote in the release.

Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit responded and conducted their investigation of the crash scene. The investigation is ongoing.

