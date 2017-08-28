Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Officials released video footage and photos taken by the deputy's vehicle dashboard camera. Macomb County Sheriff's Office

The deputy was responding to a call while traveling south on Van Dyke when he collided with a vehicle heading west on 29 Mile Road in Washington Township. (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

A Macomb County sheriff's deputy injured Saturday in an accident with a drunk driver has been released from the hospital, officials said.

The deputy will continue his recovery at home, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Monday in a statement.

Officials also released video footage and photos taken by the deputy's vehicle dashboard camera.

Police said the deputy, a 17-year veteran, was responding to a call while traveling south on Van Dyke when he collided with a vehicle heading west on 29 Mile Road in Washington Township.

The patrol vehicle struck a 2010 Ford Edge in the intersection. The crash happened at about 1 a.m.

Officials said the deputy was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the Ford were not injured.

Police determined the Ford's driver, a 27-year-old Sterling Heights woman, was intoxicated and ran a red light, according to authorities.

Suspect's Ford Edge. (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

The woman was arrestedafter a breath test showed she had a .12 blood alcohol content. A blood alcohol level of .08 or above is defined as legally drunk.

A level of .08 or higher will result in immediate arrest, police said Saturday.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wN41R9