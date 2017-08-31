Roseville Police patch (Photo: Picasa)

Roseville Police are investigating a Roseville Community Schools employee for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to current and former students, officials said Thursday.

Roseville Police Chief James Berlin said investigators believe the employee had been sending the messages over the last several months.

He said detectives are in the beginning stages of the investigation and are in the process of interviewing witnesses, potential victims and gathering evidence.

Berlin said the police will not comment further on the case until the investigation is finished because of the sensitive nature of the investigation and the ages of the victims.

He also said police are asking any victims who investigators do not yet know about to contact the department's detective bureau at (586) 447-4510.

If additional victims do not come forward, Berlin said, detectives hope to complete the probe by the end of the week and present a case to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

